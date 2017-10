The Paris Junior College Music Department is offering a free Fall Choir Concert on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to the free event in the J. Emory Shaw Recital Hall in the Music Building on the PJC campus. The concert will feature the works of Josquin des Prez, Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, and Billy Joel and is under the direction of PJC Music Instructor Dr. Michael Holderer.