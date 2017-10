Oncor will be administering a planned temporary power outage that will affect a small portion of homes and businesses in the City of Cooper Wednesday (Nov 1). It is expected to last no more than one hour, from 10:00 pm until 11:00 pm. This work outage is necessary to allow our employees to improve the electrical system in the area. We much appreciate your patience. If you have any questions, please call Oncor at 1-888-313-6862. Note the time change above.