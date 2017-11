PLAYOFFS WEEK II

6A

Longview vs Jesuit at Kincade Sat 4:00 pm

4A

Carthage vs Brazosport at New Caney Fri 6:00 pm

Kilgore vs El Campo at Waco ISD Fri 2:00 pm

Henderson vs Sealy at Lufkin Fri 5:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs Kemp at Mesquite Hanby Fri 2:00 pm

Gilmer vs Caddo Mills at Sulphur Springs Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Jefferson vs Whitesboro at Emory Fri 2:00 pm

Hughes springs vs Grandview at Mesquite Memorial Fri 2:30 pm

New Diana vs Leonard at Greenville Fri 7:30 pm

Daingerfield vs Gunter at Royse City Fri 1:00 pm

Harmony vs Jacksboro at McKinney Poe Fri 7:00 pm

West Rusk vs Bullal0 at Bullard Fri 1:00 pm

Waskom vs Hearne at Forney Fri 2:00 pm

2A

Big Sandy vs Centerville at Bullard Fri 7:30 pm

Carlisle vs Kerens at Bullard Sat 5:30 pm

Rivercrest vs Lovelady at Athens Sat 7:30 pm

Tenaha vs Dallas Gateway at Mabank Fri 2:00 pm

Cumby vs Grapeland at Mabank Fri 7:30 pm

Six-Man

Union Hill vs Coolidge at Mineola Fri 7:30 pm