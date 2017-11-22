Police Looking For Third Suspect

Ryan Clay | Sabrina Nino

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler says they issued a capital murder arrest warrant, and they are looking for Antonio Prado, Jr., 17, of Sherman. He is one of three suspects. Authorities arrested Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, both of Sherman. They are now defendants in a shooting that left a five-year-old boy dean and his eleven-year-old brother in serious condition. The shooting occurred in Denison around 11:00 pm Monday. The two victims were in their home at the time. Witness told Sherman TV KXII that they heard seven to ten shots at the time.