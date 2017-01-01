cypress basin hospice
Police Pursuit Ends in Franklin County

3 mins ago News

police-chase

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit that began in Camp County and came into Franklin County where Franklin County deputies became involved. A  DPS helicopter just happened to be flying overhead and was able to assist. The vehicle wrecked out on FM 115 near Scroggins in Franklin County and after a brief foot chase the suspect was taken into custody by Franklin County Deputy Brian Gurley. 26 year old Diego Alberta Valdez of San Antonio was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and released after posting $35,000 bond.  The agencies involved in the pursuit and capture  were Camp  and  Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices , DPS  and Winnsboro police.

