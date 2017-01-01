Police Pursuit Ends in Franklin County

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit that began in Camp County and came into Franklin County where Franklin County deputies became involved. A DPS helicopter just happened to be flying overhead and was able to assist. The vehicle wrecked out on FM 115 near Scroggins in Franklin County and after a brief foot chase the suspect was taken into custody by Franklin County Deputy Brian Gurley. 26 year old Diego Alberta Valdez of San Antonio was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and released after posting $35,000 bond. The agencies involved in the pursuit and capture were Camp and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices , DPS and Winnsboro police.