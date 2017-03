Prairiland Beta students conquered the State Beta Convention in late February and will be headed to Orlando, Florida for Beta Nationals. Approximately 70 Patriot students will compete in academic, art, speaking and talent events. The Prairiland High School Beta club was rewarded the Golden Key Award for academic excellence during the Texas Convention, including State Champion, Luke Bene, who won the Science 1st Division. The National event in Orlando is scheduled for June 25th through July 3rd.