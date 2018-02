Zach Moody

Bowie County Jail

A pre-trial hearing was held Friday in the case of a former New Boston coach accused of improper relations between an educator and a student and indecency with a child. The alleged victim of 41-year-old Zachary Tyler Moody was a 15-year-old boy. The focus of the hearing was a videotaped interview at the Child Advocacy Center with the alleged victim.