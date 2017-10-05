Preserving Red River County’s History

Preserving the History of Red River County and its Residents through Photographs and Documents

The Red River County Texas Genealogical Society is starting a new project whereby the Society will scan previously unpublished photographs and documents submitted by the public. The Red River County Texas Genealogical Society’s website, or other internet media, will include the photos and material in a database when completed. This project is designed to assist the private researcher in locating photographs and documents that relate to their ancestors who lived in Red River County.

A society volunteer will be in Avery at the City Hall on each Tuesday, from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

A society volunteer will be in Bogata at the Senior Center located in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, on each Thursday from 9:00 am until noon.

A society volunteer will be in Detroit at the Alma Flippo Memorial Library each Friday from 9:00 am until noon.

A society volunteer will be in Clarksville at the Chamber of Commerce each second Monday from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm.

Photos and documents should be before 1940 but can be later, depending on the subject. Look through your old pictures and find those of individuals, family, school, or church groups, rural scenes like country stores, blacksmith shop, gins, sawmills, planting crops, etc. The volunteer will be waiting for you at these locations at times listed.