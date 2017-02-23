President Ray and Patricia Keck Education Awards Ceremony

By Liliana Vasquez

COMMERCE, TX—President Ray Keck and Patricia Keck will honor deserving individuals from Texas A&M University-Commerce in a ceremony sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Hopkins/Hunt County African American Leadership Conference and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. This event recognizes Professors of the Year, Staff of the Year and Administrators of the Year.

The awardees for Professors of the Year are: Dr. Jennifer Dyer-Sennette, Dr. Erika Schmit, Dr. Henry Ross, Dr. David Brown, Dr. Clay Bolton, Dr. Doug LaVergne, Dr. Andrea Graham, Dr. Alex Williams, Dr. Stephen Reysen, Dr. Curt Carlson and Dr. Chuck Holt.

The awardees for Staff of the Year are: Veronica Reed, Rick Rosenstengle, Rhonda Ferguson, Priscilla Nichols, Tabitha Triplett, Dana Sutherland, Michelle Kizer, Marilyn Lewis, Jacob “Jake” Pichnarcik, Bryan Vaughn and Rebecca Tuerk.

Awardees for Administrators of the Year are: Dr. Shonda Gibson, Noah Nelson, Dr. Tim Letzring, Dr. Tabetha Adkins, Linda King, Paula Hanson, Dr. Brent Donham and Dr. Chris Myers.

The Education Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m., on the A&M-Commerce campus in Sam Rayburn Memorial Student Center Conference Rooms.

