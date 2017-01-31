Principal Duct Taped To Wall

Five rolls of duct tape is what it took to attach Bailey Intermediate principal Angela Compton to the wall. As an incentive during the campus’s fundraiser kickoff, the top fifteen cookie dough sellers were promised that they could duct tape their principal to the wall. The fourth and fifth grader winners were Santiago Torres, Shanna Bankston, Gabby Dees, Hayden Allen, Bradley Caviness, Tracy Davis, Evan Ellis, Ava Woodard, Mason Kelley, Wyatt Brady, Sela Geeslin, Angela Coe, Parker Pynes, Caden Bannon, and Nadia Bowman. The $11,000 Bailey raised will be used toward student needs.