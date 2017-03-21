Prominent Sulphur Springs Businessman Arrested

A prominent Sulphur Springs businessman was arrested yesterday on two felony charges. Craig “ Moose” Morgan was charged with 3rd degree felony theft greater than $2500 but less than $30,000 and state jail felony Giving a False Statement to Obtain Property or Credit. Morgan is the former president of “The Way” Radio Group and the former morning show host on Thunder Country 107.1. Until last week, Morgan was the Chief of the North Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department. Texas Rangers are handling the investigation, which is continuing.