Dameon Jamrc Mosley

Smith County Jail

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the East Texas man accused of murdering a Tyler convenience store clerk during a robbery. Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 25, was indicted by the Smith County grand jury for Capital Murder by Terror Threat and Aggravated Robbery. The victim was 62-year-old Billy Dale Stacks, a former Mt Pleasant resident.