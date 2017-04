Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for an East Texas man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 10 year old girl. Smith County authorities say Gustavo Zavala-Garcia killed Kayla Gomez-Orozco in November 2016. Her body was found 4 days after she was kidnapped from her church in a well on the property where Zavala-Garcia had been living. Jury selection in the case is scheduled for August.