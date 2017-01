A former Quinlan ISD teacher and coach is facing a new charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. 46 year old David Haskell Ivey was arraigned on the charge and has pleaded not guilty. He’s been released after posting $50,000 bond. He had already pleaded not guilty to Tampering With Evidence and having an Improper Relationship with a student. All the charges reportedly involve the same student at Ford High School.