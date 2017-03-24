Radar 1:45 pm No watches or warnings

COUNTIES – Sevier-Howard-Little River-Hempstead-Nevada-Miller-Lafayette- Columbia-Union-Caddo-Bossier-Webster-Claiborne-Lincoln-De Soto-Red River-Bienville-Jackson-Ouachita-Sabine-Natchitoches-Winn-Grant-Caldwell-La Salle-McCurtain-Bowie-Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-Cass-Wood-Upshur-Marion-Smith-Gregg-Harrison-Cherokee-Rusk-Panola-Nacogdoches-Shelby-Angelina-San Augustine-

11:52 am Fri Mar 24, 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and

Northeast Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across East Texas,

Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Western Louisiana this afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level storm system and associated dryline as they move across Oklahoma and North Texas.

These showers and thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon and evening as instability increases ahead of this storm system, with some of these storms possibly becoming severe.

Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible, with this threat spreading east into the remainder of North Louisiana and Southcentral Arkansas this evening before weakening late. Also, a tight pressure gradient ahead of this storm system will result in strong southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph area wide today through this evening. Thus, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect area wide before the winds weaken with the passage of these thunderstorms this afternoon.