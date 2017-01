The Annual Eagle Fest will be held this weekend at Rains High School in Emory. It will take place from 8am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday. This year’s event will host two days of festival entertainers, speakers, bird and wildlife shows, educational activities, plus two days of bus and barge tours to spot Eagles and other rare birds. Saturday’s tours will be on Lake Fork and Sunday’s tours will be on Lake Tawakoni. This year’s event will also host a photography contest.