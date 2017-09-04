Rains HS Student Dies After Football Practice

Statement From Rains ISD

The Rains ISD family is saddened by the sudden death of one of our student athletes. The freshman student, Marion Olivarez, collapsed while participating in non-contact activities at football practice Monday morning. He was taken by CareFlight to the hospital in Greenville where he later died. The loss of any student wounds us all deeply. We know that the community joins Rains ISD in conveying our deepest sorrow and sincere condolences to the Olivarez family and friends. Counselors will be on hand at the high school in the coming days for anyone who wishes to talk with someone about this tragic loss