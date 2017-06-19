Rangers Drop Finale Plus CWS Results

The Texas Rangers take two out of three from the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, before falling in the final game yesterday, 7-3. Mike Napoli and Carlos Gomez returned to the lineup. The pair combined to blast four home runs and drive in 12 runs. The Rangers sit at .500 on the season at 34-34, 11.5 games behind the first place Houston Astros in the AL West. Texas returns to Globe Life Park in Arlington this evening against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

—

The College World Series began over the weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. On Saturday Oregon State defeats Cal State Fullerton, 6-5. LSU beat Florida State, 5-4. On Sunday, Louisville hands Texas A&M their first loss, 8-4 while Florida shut out TCU, 3-0. Today Cal State Fullerton takes on Florida State at 2:00 pm followed by Oregon State at 7:00. Texas A&M will be back in action tomorrow .

—

The NBA Draft is already experiencing a shake-up. On Saturday , the Boston Celtics trade the top overall pick in Thursday’s draft to the Philadelphia 76ers for this year’s 3rd overall selection and a future 1st round pick. Philly is expected to take Washington’s Markelle Fultz with the pick.

—

And Brooks Koepka is the winner of the 117th U.S. Open after finishing -16 under par. Koepka will take home over $2.1 Million in winnings. Justin Thomas, who finished 9th at -8 under par, set a U.S. Open record when he shot a 63 in the 3rd round.