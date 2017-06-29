Rangers Lose in Cleveland Plus Cowboys Irving Receives Suspension

The Cleveland Indians downed the Texas Rangers 5-3 last night. Ace Yu Darvish took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings, in which he struck out six and walked one. The Rangers did manage two homers, including one by Elvis Andrus.The four-game series concludes with a day game. The first pitch this morning is at 11:10 am.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs, the league announced Wednesday. Irving, who started two of 16 games last season and finished with four sacks, will be eligible to return to the Cowboys’ roster on Oct. 2. He is able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices ahead of the regular season.

Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship after a blockbuster trade with the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The Rockets will send Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, a top-three protected 2018 first-round pick and $661,000 to the Clippers in exchange for Paul, who said on Twitter that he was going through an “unbelievable amount of emotions right now.”

Top sponsorships for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been set, with a $10 million asking price for the title sponsor of the Aug. 26 fight. Talent agency WME-IMG, owners of the UFC, sent out a proposal to companies to gauge their interest in sponsoring elements of the fight, which ESPN has obtained.

The Chicago Cubs have designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment, one day after he publicly called out starter Jake Arrieta for seven stolen bases by the Washington Nationals in a 6-1 loss Tuesday night. On Tuesday, the catcher criticized Arrieta and the Chicago pitching staff for the Nationals’ base running success saying, “That’s the reason they were running left and right today because they were slow to the plate. Simple as that. It’s a shame it’s my fault because I didn’t throw anyone out.”

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow has a habit of making a big splash in his debuts, and the newest St. Lucie Met delivered again on Wednesday. On his first day with high-A St. Lucie after being promoted Sunday from Columbia, Tebow homered in the second game of the Mets’ doubleheader and collected three hits overall at First Data Field