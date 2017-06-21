Rangers Take Down Jays Plus NBA News

The Texas Rangers notch a win over the Toronto Blue Jays last night, 6-1. Nick Martinez pitched 6 1\3 innings of one-run baseball while only giving up two hits. Adrian Beltre picked up his 2,960th hit with a solo shot in the 8th. The Rangers drawback to .500 with a 35-35 record. Texas and Toronto play game three of four tonight at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tyson Ross takes to the hill for his second start of the season. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is 7:05 .

The shake-ups continue as the Thursday’s NBA Draft approaches. The Atlanta Hawks send the big man, Dwight Howard, along with the 31st overall pick to Charlotte in exchange for Marco Belinelli, Miles Plumlee, and the 41st pick. A cross country trade is also taking place. The L-A Lakers are trading D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov for Brooks Lopez and the 27th overall pick. And the L-A Clippers are reportedly shopping to trade DeAndre Jordan. LOL. The Philadelphia 76ers will make the first overall pick Thursday night after swapping with Boston.

