Rangers Take Yankees Plus Spieth Wins in Dramatic Fashion

The Rangers survived against the New York Yankees 7-6 behind three home runs, key saves by Matt Bush, and five innings by Nick Martinez, Hamels’ replacement, the Rangers improved to 28-22 since the Cole Hamels injury. One of the homers came from Drew Robinson. The reason we mention Hamels? What the Rangers were hoping yesterday was their last game without the left-hander He is scheduled to start Monday for the first time in seven weeks.

Game time 6:10, pre-game begins at 5:30 on KPLT 1490 AM.

In the final round of the 2017 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth holes out from the bunker for birdie and the win in a sudden death playoff. It was on the par-4 18th hole, and when Spieth’s blast out of the front greenside bunker in a playoff landed short of the hole and trickled dramatically into the cup, it was pandemonium. He threw his lob wedge. His caddie, Michael Greller, threw the bunker rake. They chest-bumped. The gallery collectively yelled a loud, echoing, joyful shout that lasted for minutes. Even when it died down, the goosebumps remained.

The Dallas Mavericks have informed Dirk Nowitzki that they will decline their $25 million team option for next season with the intention of signing the face of their franchise to a new contract, according to league sources.

The Mavericks have a Thursday deadline to notify the league of their intentions regarding the second season of the two-year, $50 million contract Nowitzki signed last July.

Seven-time major champion John McEnroe, when asked, can confidently say Serena Williams has earned the designation as the greatest woman to play tennis. However, in an interview Sunday as part of the book tour promoting his new memoir “But Seriously,” McEnroe qualified her greatness by telling NPR that if Serena played on the men’s circuit, she’d be “like No. 700 in the world.” “That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen on a given day is Serena could beat some players, I believe because she is so incredibly strong mentally,” McEnroe said. “But if she had just to play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.”

The New York Mets are promoting Tim Tebow from low-A ball to St. Lucie of the high-A League. He batted .222 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, a .311 on-base percentage and a .340 slugging percentage with 69 strikeouts and 23 walks in 212 at-bats for the Columbia Fireflies. Those aren’t numbers that usually lead to a promotion.