Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Hess-Header Banner
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Shumate Banner
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner

Record Judgement In Railroad Negligence Lawsuit

7 hours ago News

 

 

Sulphur Springs attorney John Ginn has posted on his Facebook page that a Hopkins County jury has awarded nearly $8 million to a Franklin County truck driver who suffered disabling injuries while unloading his feed truck into a hopper at the Blacklands Railroad facility in Mt. Vernon.  The plaintiff,  Charles Knighton had been given permission to get on top of the train to perform his duties, when the train moved, causing Knighton to fall off. The trial was held in 62nd District Court in Sulphur Springs, presided over by Judge Will Biard.  In addition to Ginn, Knighton was represented by the Tyler law firm of Roberts and Roberts.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     