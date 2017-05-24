Record Judgement In Railroad Negligence Lawsuit

Sulphur Springs attorney John Ginn has posted on his Facebook page that a Hopkins County jury has awarded nearly $8 million to a Franklin County truck driver who suffered disabling injuries while unloading his feed truck into a hopper at the Blacklands Railroad facility in Mt. Vernon. The plaintiff, Charles Knighton had been given permission to get on top of the train to perform his duties, when the train moved, causing Knighton to fall off. The trial was held in 62nd District Court in Sulphur Springs, presided over by Judge Will Biard. In addition to Ginn, Knighton was represented by the Tyler law firm of Roberts and Roberts.