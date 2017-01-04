Red River Valley Fire Concerns

The Lamar County Sheriff’s office is asking residents to check wind and weather conditions prior to any outdoor burning and keep a fire at least 75 feet away from all buildings. Fire departments have been busy since the holiday weekend and have responded to at least 25 fires. At this time, Lamar County is NOT under a burn ban.

Meanwhile, Choctaw County commissioners enacted a ban on outdoor burning on Tuesday. It is illegal for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or wildlands fire.