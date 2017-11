The “Red White and YOU” job fair, for veterans, is at nearly 30 locations around the state today. Thousands of jobs are available for those who previously served in the military and their spouses. It’s put on by the Texas Workforce Commission. In cooperation with 28 Workforce Solutions partners, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott. The locations can be found by clicking on this link

http://www.twc.state.tx.us/hiring-red-white-you