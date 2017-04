DATE HOME/AWAY

4.08.17 H PARIS STARS vs JEFFERSON TIMBERHAWKS

4.15.17 BYE (may have to play makeup game w/Jefferson Timberhawks)

4.22.17 A PARIS STARS @ PARIS RAPTORS

4.29.17 A PARIS STARS @ TEXARKANA RAMPAGE

5.06.17 H PARIS STARS vs N. LOUISIANA (Gambling) LIGHTING

5.13.17 BYE