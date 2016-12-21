Reno PD Adds ” Safe Exchange Zones”

With assistance from Reno Public Works staff, Reno Police Department added a Safe Exchange Zone at the north side of the City Hall and Police Department parking lot.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” is designed for citizens that are in need of a safe place for child custody exchanges, or for folks that have bought something online from an individual and need a safe place to make the exchange.

The zone is covered by 24/7 video surveillance and replaces the need for an officer to be present during exchanges. Especially during the holidays, families often call for police to “stand by” and keep the peace while a child custody exchange is performed. This takes the place of the officer having to be there and still gives families a safe place to go.

The zone is marked in yellow and has a sign designating the two parking spots available for exchanges. The parking spots are marked in yellow and has a sign designating zone on the north side of the City Hall and Police building right beside the drive through payment kiosk located at 160 Blackburn Street in Reno.

Any further inquiries into this matter, please contact Chief Matt Birch with the information provided.