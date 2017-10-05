Reno Police Arrest Woman for Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material

From Reno Police Chief Matt Birch

On September 26, Reno Police fielded numerous reports of online harassment by a Reno resident from victims in New Jersey, Alabama, New Mexico, and Texas over the social media platform known as Periscope. Two of the cases involved the exchange of confidential visual material unlawfully obtained from the victims.

Because of the use of the intimate visual material, out of state victims were instructed to call their local police to make a report and collaborate with Reno Police to further investigate. This process led Reno Police to obtain a search warrant for a house at 450 Anderson Road and an arrest warrant for the resident, Angela Elise Hilliard.

On Tuesday, October 3, Reno Police served the search and arrest warrants. Seized from the property were a laptop and two mobile devices. Officers arrested Hilliard for Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Material, a state jail felony. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Due to the apparent sensitive nature of this case, Reno Police will not be releasing the names of the victims. Police are also still conducting a complicated investigation and will release more information when it is appropriate.