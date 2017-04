Concrete repairs on a portion of Loop 286 in Paris will begin today. The FT. Worth contractor for the $286,000 project will repair or replace 794 square yards of the roadway extending from the intersection of North Main Street and Loop 286 eastward to US 271 South near Morningside Drive TxDOT officials said this work will require overnight lane closures on weeknights, but none on weekends. The project should be complete within six weeks.