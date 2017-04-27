Resolution Passed for Support of the 60X30TX Initiative

Texarkana, USA (April 26, 2017): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce passed a Resolution for the support of the 60X30TX Initiative at the Board of Director’s monthly meeting

yesterday. Texas Community Colleges have launched the 60X30TX program to achieve the goal of at least 60% of Texans ages 25-34 will earn a college degree or certificate by 2030. The Chamber and our Board of Directors encourage all communities, businesses, schools and

citizens to support the 60X30TX program. Mike Malone, President of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, states his support, “The 60X30TX Program is an ingredient for successful economic development in the Greater Texarkana Region. Please join us in this initiative.”

The Texarkana, U.S.A. Chamber of Commerce, founded 112 years ago, is a nonprofit, business-focused organization with more than 800 members, ranging in size from large corporations to small businesses, from nonprofit agencies to higher education institutions. The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for

our region. Visit our website at www.texarkana.org.