Reward For Texas Most Wanted

Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Austin

AUSTIN –The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Kevin Travis Waddell, 54, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. The DPS is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his capture. Waddell is wanted for parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, and possession of a controlled substance. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Waddell has been wanted since September 2015 and may have fled the state. He has ties to the Austin area, including the city of Lakeway, his last known address. In 1992, Potter County convicted Waddell of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female. The county subsequently sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Waddell’s criminal history also includes resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=366.

Waddell is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has tattoos on his left shoulder, both upper arms, right leg, back, and chest. He has worked in the welding and metal fabrication industry, and may also be known as “Kevin Brewster.”

The Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds Texas Crime Stoppers, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $32,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters receive a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.