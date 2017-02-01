Reward Increased to $8,000 for North Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender



The reward for Mark Timothy McBride, 59, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of February. McBride is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation and probation violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

McBride has ties to the North Richland Hills/Fort Worth areas, and has previously lived in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Prior to absconding from the North Richland Hills area in 2011, McBride had expressed an interest in living and working in Alaska. In 2006, McBride was convicted in Tarrant County on three counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact for incidents involving two 16-year-old girls. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=314<http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/SexOffenderDetails.aspx?id=314>.

McBride is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He may wear glasses.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

* Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

* Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

* Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

* Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

* Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.