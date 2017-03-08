Reward Offered For Brownsville Fugitive

Agapito Salinas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Agapito Salinas, 45, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Salinas, a confirmed Texas Syndicate gang member, is wanted for parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Salinas has been wanted since April 2015 and has ties to Brownsville (his last known address) and the state of Georgia. In 2003, Salinas was convicted in Dallas County of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In the 1990s, Salinas also served time in prison on multiple occasions for drug and burglary convictions. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at

www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=354.

Salinas is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Salinas has tattoos of teardrops on both of his upper cheeks near his eyes; a tattoo of a cross on the center of his forehead; a tattoo of a star on his chin; and multiple other tattoos on his neck, chest, hands, arms, and legs. Salinas may be known by the nickname “Pito,” and may wear glasses.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2016, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $42,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.