Road Worker Killed Near Henderson

9 hours ago News

Friday afternoon around 3:15 pm, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-259 in Rusk County. It was ten miles North of Henderson. The driver of a 2009 Freightliner truck-tractor with a towed semi-trailer drove by Fernando Gomez Gonzales, 38, of Gladewater, was traveling north on US-259 in the left inside lane. A 2005 Vermeer construction sweeper driven by Tyler J. Russell, 21, of Winona, MO, was traveling north on US-259 in the right outside lane, sweeping the roadway. The driver of the sweeper turned into the left inside travel lane in front of the 18-wheeler. The impact ejected Russell from the sweeper. Paramedics transported him to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler where he later died of his injuries. Judge Meredith pronounced Russell dead.

