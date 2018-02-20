Safer Employees Lead To Recognition For PJC

Paris Junior College was recognized recently for having the best three-year loss ratio in 2016-2017 by Claims Administrative Services (CAS), Inc., which presented PJC with a scholarship for a PJC student and a safety award. This is the second year in a row PJC has received both from CAS.

“We are so pleased to have been recognized again for having the best safety record among the CAS colleges,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “It is so rewarding to know that our employees’ diligence in performing their jobs results in a financial reward for a selected student.”

The Annie Ozella Jones Memorial Student Scholarship recognizes the love she had for children and her love for education. With her life dedicated to the education of children, her goal was to give each child she taught the drive to learn more. Ozella Jones taught thousands of children during her 25 years in education at the New Boston Independent School District in New Boston, Texas. She pushed each student to take that extra step to learn more and then even more and was deeply committed to higher education and to seeing every student reach his or her potential.

CAS also has a deep commitment to continuing education and established the scholarship fund in the name of Ozella Jones for member school districts that excel in reducing employee injuries. The scholarships are presented annually to the district and/or college committed to having the lowest loss ratio, most improved loss ratio, and best three-year loss ratio. The college will choose the student to award the scholarship. Recipients are encouraged to take that extra step to learn more and, as Ozella Jones would say, “learn even more.”

PJC has also received the Billy E. Hibbs Safety Award. When the CAS worker’s compensation program for independent school districts was first being conceptualized, Billy Hibbs and his executive management team recognized that strict adherence to a comprehensive loss control program would benefit everyone. Personnel would benefit from a safer work environment, and the employer would have less absenteeism from injuries. Losses to the insurance company would decrease, creating a situation where the premiums for worker’s compensation would fall. This would make the price of the coverage much more affordable for the school district or college, and ultimately the taxpayers.

For over 26 years, the CAS program has achieved extraordinary success, so much so that it is the benchmark for worker’s compensation models across the state of Texas. Those district and college leaders who operate the very safest districts in this program are recognized annually by this award.

CAS has provided workers compensation, medical cost containment, and associated risk services to schools, colleges, cities, counties, and public entities in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.