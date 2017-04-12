Sales Tax Holiday on Emergency Preparation Supplies April 22-24

(AUSTIN) — With the potential for severe weather approaching this spring, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase individual items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, April 22-24.

“Unfortunately, we can’t predict when the next fire, flood or tornado may strike,” Hegar said. “But we can be prepared, and this tax holiday helps Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations before they happen.”

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Purchases that do not qualify include batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves and camping supplies; chainsaws; plywood; extension ladders and stepladders; and tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that you may purchase tax-free are on the Comptroller’s website.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, approved by lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.