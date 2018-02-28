Header- Mark Patrick
Saltillo Man Dead, Woman In Custody

Press Release From Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum

Hopkins County Deputies received a call shortly after midnight from a woman stating she had found her husband shot in their residence after she had heard a gunshot.

Hopkins County Deputies arrived on scene to find a white male unresponsive in the residence. JP Brad Cummings pronounced the subject deceased at the scene.

The victim was transported to SWIFTS in Dallas for an autopsy.

The female is in custody at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office charged with Murder. Names will be released after next of kin is notified. At the time of this press release, the Defendant has not been arraigned.

