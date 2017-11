Santa is visiting the Paris Public Library Tuesday (Dec 28) at 6:00 pm for a Pajama Party. He’s bringing hot cocoa, cookies, and learning-made-fun for kids and family. Visitors will have the opportunity to visit with Mrs. Claus as they decorate pillowcases and sip on hot cocoa. At 6:30, Santa will read a bedtime story, before he and his reindeer head back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas.