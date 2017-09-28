Savoy Receives over $2.7 Million



AUSTIN – (September 28, 2017) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance for $2,755,000 from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to the City of Savoy. Savoy is in Fannin County. The City will use the money to finance a wastewater improvement project.

The City could save approximately $611,000 over the life of the loan by using the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

With the assistance approved today, the City will be able to finance the planning, design, and construction costs associated with improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.