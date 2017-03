Someone has scammed school district in Abernathy, Argyle, Belton, Corsicana, Mercedes and now Tyler. A low-level human resource employee received an e-mail that appeared from Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford. It requested the district’s W-2 forms for 2016 with the subject line “Review 2016.” The district is now providing credit monitoring and protection services and recommends employees file their tax returns as soon as possible.