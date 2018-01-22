Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest Rewards High School Seniors for Creative Litter Prevention Efforts.

Applications accepted through April 20, 2018

AUSTIN – Applications for 2018 Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship Contest are now being accepted. Eligible applicants include any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the coming year.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest will award one $6,000 scholarship and two $2,000 scholarships in June. The scholarships recognize the achievements of high school seniors who take a leadership role in preventing litter in their schools and communities while working to build awareness for the Don’t mess with Texas initiative.

“We’re proud to offer the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship to support higher education in Texas and recognize outstanding students who are using their creativity to beautify their communities,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas campaign.

TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas program has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes Adopt-a-Highway and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful as well as spring “Trash-Off” community outreach events, all to keep Texas roadways litter free.

To apply for the Don’t Mess with Texas Scholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. TxDOT must receive your applications by online submission or postmark by 5:00 pm (CST) Friday (Apr 20).

Don’t mess with Texas® is a registered trademark of the Texas Department of Transportation.