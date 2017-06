Wednesday, Volunteers continued their search for a Miller County man feared drowned in the Sulphur River near Smith Park. The family requests the victim’s name not be released. He is in his early 20s from the Fouke, AR area. Both Arkansas and Texas officials are helping in the search. The group had a campsite, and the victim and two others were wading in the water. The victim slipped into the deeper water, and a woman was unable to hold onto him.