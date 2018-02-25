A&M-Texarkana hosts Second Annual History Day

TEXARKANA, Texas – Students from area school districts competed in the second annual regional History Day competition hosted by the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Department of History from 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, in the University Center on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.

Students in the sixth through the eighth grades competed in the junior division. Categories included papers, as well as individual and group exhibits, websites, documentaries and creative performances.

The top two finishers in each category go on to the state competition. State winners go on to compete in the National History Day competition.

The judges, drawn from faculty and staff at A&M-Texarkana, students and alums, including noted Civil War historian Dr. Tom Cutrer, and Ms. Teri Stover, Director of the John F. Moss Library.

“I was thrilled with our second annual regional History Day competition this year; we had Middle School students from the Texarkana and Marshall regions compete. Unlike last year, these students already went through local competitions at their schools, so that heightened the level of competition. As before, though, History Day is a fun, hands-on way for students to use their creativity to identify, analyze and explain an important event in the past, which is the core mission of studying history,” said Dr. Craig Nakashian, associate professor of history at A&M-Texarkana and event organizer.

For more information, contact Dr. Craig Nakashian at Craig.Nakashian@tamut.edu or visit nhd.org.