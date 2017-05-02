Justiss Elementary School’s second grade Journey Into Space was a black light musical production titled. Music teacher Lindsay McCarter directed by music. The students took you on a musical ride to outer space and back through songs, dances, skits, and playing instruments.

Playing the xylophones for “Zooming into Space” are Alan Mendoza, A’Shiya Perkins, and Jayla Young.

Leading the students in the song Blast-Off are astronauts Alberto Alamilla and Zayden East.

Ms. Pluto, Khailyn Perkins, and her backup, Payton Dyck, Ada Samuel, and Cerenity Liggins, sing the blues of no longer being a “planet.”

Blasting off and back to Earth, alien Joe Hernandez tells the earthlings of Justiss Elementary goodbye!