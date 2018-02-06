Serial Commercial Burglary Suspect Arrested By Mt. Pleasant Police

Mount Pleasant Police arrested 23-year-old Jaceon Martin of Mount Pleasant for a series of commercial burglaries that occurred in January. The suspect was featured in a prior press release asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. During the burglaries the suspect was video recorded inside a business wearing a “Batman” logo hoodie.

A MPPD crime analyst assisting with the cases provided detectives and patrol officers a predictive analysis to help officers locate the suspect.

Predictive Crime Analytics looks at multiple overlapping data sets to determine correlations between crime and factors such as weather patterns, housing, transit conditions, reported crimes, scene and evidence patterns, traffic and pedestrian contacts and other factors. Not all of these factors might be considered relevant but the capacity of the analytic review offers intelligence and predictability of possible suspects and an area where a future crime may occur.

Martin was located late Monday around 11:30 PM while officers were monitoring the target area. A patrol officer spotted a suspicious person and contacted Martin. After his detention and arrest for unrelated offenses, detectives were called in. Evidence discovered lead to a search warrant at 326 Martin Luther King at 5:30 AM Tuesday.

Police Chief Wayne Isbell said, an analytic review does not always pay off but in this situation it did. Our analyst was spot-on which helped get the suspect.

Martin was booked into the Titus County Jail on 4-counts of Burglary of a Building, each is a State Jail Felony.