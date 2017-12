Michael Kirkwood

(Gladewater Fire Department)

Funeral services will be held in Mt Pleasant for 42-year-old Gladewater Fire Chief Michael Kirkwood, who passed away Christmas Eve due to health complications. He was a former Titus County Deputy and Mt Pleasant Police Officer. Visitation is 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday at Bates-Cooper Sloan Funeral Home in Mt Pleasant. Services are 2:00 pm Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Mt Pleasant.