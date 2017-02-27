Seven Roads Receive Improvements

ATLANTA — Safety features in the form of texturized centerlines and shoulders will be added to seven area highways during coming months, according to plans approved in February by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to avoid run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

County Highway Limits Miles Bowie US 82 From FM 1398 To: FM 2148 5.9 Bowie SH 8 From US 67 To: Cass County Line 5.5 Bowie FM 44 From Red River County Line To: FM 3165 4.6 Camp US 271 From FM 3384 To: Upshur County Line 5.4 Cass SH 43 From: SH 77 To: FM 248 6.3 Titus US 67 From Morris County Line To: 0.9-mile east of FM 1402 7.9 Upshur US 271 From FM 2088 To: Camp County Line 6.5

Striping Technology of Tyler was awarded the contract for the construction on these projects with a bid of $1.3 million.

Work on the projects should begin in April of this year and take about seven months to complete, Wells said.

