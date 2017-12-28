Shania Twain Faceplants In Swiss Alps Skiing Mishap

Dashing through the snow of the Swiss Alps while her husband filmed their adventure, country music superstar Shania Twain encountered some trouble on the hill. In a fun-filled video clip she shared on social media, Twain clearly had a blast even though she hit a little bit of a snafu while trying to navigate the snow. She revealed that she and her husband made a deal that had the last one down the hill would be cooking dinner on Christmas Eve, and shared a video of her smiling at the camera while skiing like a pro. The follow-up post showed Twain trying to turn and then took quite a spill, falling flat on her face. With humor about the whole situation, she captioned the post, “Guess who’s cooking Christmas Eve dinner…” After the fall, Twain slid for a few yards on her stomach and it looked like she was laughing in all the winter gear.