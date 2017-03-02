Shovels at Choctaw Seniors Housing

(Photo by Stacy Hutto/Choctaw Nation)

Chief Gary Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., line up with other dignitaries in Coalgate Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Choctaw Nation Independent Elder Living Community.

Shovels Turn for Choctaw Seniors Housing in Coalgate

The earth was still soft from rain the night before near the intersection of South Wrangler Boulevard and East Henry Street in Coalgate. On Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, shovels turned easily at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Choctaw Nation Independent Elder Living Community.

Chief Gary Batton said, “The Council is investing in Southeast Oklahoma. This investment is a way to produce jobs as well as make sure we provide our elders with affordable homes. We need to keep our small communities in Oklahoma alive.”

The project that will include ten residences and a traditional building for Choctaw seniors is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

“This is a fantastic event taking place here today,” said Tribal Councilman James Frazier, District 12. The Coalgate Industrial Authority is helping the Choctaw Nation to make the dream of this new community “a reality for our elders is incredible,” he added.

Choctaw Nation, City of Coalgate, Coal County and State of Oklahoma officials were in attendance, as well a number of Choctaw elders.

Tammie Middleton, Mayor of the City of Coalgate, said, “It’s good for the community… We appreciate everything the Choctaw Nation has done for us.”