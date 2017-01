A Silver Alert has been issued by the East Mountain PD have issued for an elderly Upshur County woman last seen near her residence over the weekend. 89 year Jimmie Salter was last seen walking just off FM 1844. She’s a white female, 5 – 9 and weighing 145 pounds. She could be driving a gold Buick four door sedan with Texas tags BL3V-335. Anyone with information should contact any law enforcement agency.