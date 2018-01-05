Six And Counting Friday

Mt Pleasant Firefighters worked a brush fire that got out of control at 2:00 pm Friday at 115 CR 1520. Cookville worked a grass fire at 2:15 pm Friday at 2240 CR 3160. It was started after a resident burned trash. Another fire got out of hand on Burton Road on Rickerson Road at 3:00 pm Friday. Another grass fire occurred at 6:30 pm Friday on CR 2315. Someone was burning on 900-block of W. Seventh and a neighbor called in a complaint of smoke. Someone reported another grass fire at CR 2316 at FM 3417. That came in before 7:30 pm Friday.